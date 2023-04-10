 
Monday April 10, 2023
Death of sanity

April 10, 2023

At a time when Pakistan is facing a grave economic crisis, requiring a cohesive effort by all politicians and the three constitutional pillars of state, this country stands divided. Even the judiciary seems divided.

Sanity appears to have become a casualty of the ego and myopia of the ruling elite, who appear to be oblivious to the damage they are causing.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore