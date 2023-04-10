Colonial legacy

Feudalism exists only in the history books in most countries, but somehow it is still going strong in many parts of Pakistan, particularly in Sindh. It is one of the most intricate and grave issues facing our country, as powerful landlords and tribal chiefs are able to quash the basic rights of people living under their control, often without fear of any repercussions. This trend is undoubtedly hampering the development of Pakistan and it is, arguably, unsurprising that the feudal system as we know it today came about under British colonialism, as a result of the imperialist divide-and-rule policy.

There is a need for pragmatic strategies which can make the people cognizant of their political, social and economic freedoms. The feudal system needs to be curtailed on a priority basis in order for us to achieve progress and prosperity.

Nazir Ali Kanhar

Khairpur