The great divider

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, after launching a smear campaign against Pakistan’s military and judiciary, has damaged the public’s confidence in national institutions. Through his conspiratorial accusations, he has made the people forget about his subpar performance when his party was in power and his political campaigns have deepened the fissures between the people.

People should not forget their limits while supporting a political party, or else we can forget all about holding politicians accountable.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala