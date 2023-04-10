 
Monday April 10, 2023
Newspost

Cycle of violence

April 10, 2023

For the past three decades, Sindh has experienced many deadly tribal disputes originating from petty issues including theft of livestock, matrimonial relations, honour killings and land feuds. However, justice for the victims always remains elusive and every time one conflict is settled another seems to start.

Arshad Mustafa Jatoi

Sukkur