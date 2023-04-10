Cycle of violence

For the past three decades, Sindh has experienced many deadly tribal disputes originating from petty issues including theft of livestock, matrimonial relations, honour killings and land feuds. However, justice for the victims always remains elusive and every time one conflict is settled another seems to start.
Arshad Mustafa Jatoi
Sukkur
Karachi has been facing severe gas shortages for several years now. The gas shortage is worst during the summer months...
After PTI workers were baton charged by the police there were concerns on mainstream and social media that this was a...
At a time when Pakistan is facing a grave economic crisis, requiring a cohesive effort by all politicians and the...
The large garbage dump on Airport Road in Larkana has become a threat to the health and safety of the city’s...
The protection of the ozone layer is crucial to preserving our ecosystem and stopping global warming. Human...
Feudalism exists only in the history books in most countries, but somehow it is still going strong in many parts of...