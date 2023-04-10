Israeli impunity

The Israeli attack for two successive nights on the Al Aqsa Mosque, where Muslims had gathered for Ramazan, should have shocked the world. That it didn't is testament to the apathy towards Palestinian plight and how Israel gets away with its oppressive occupation every time. The attacks followed alleged strikes inside Israel. The UN has already stated that 2022 was the most violent year for Palestinians living on the West Bank and Gaza Strip with nearly a thousand deaths reported. Israel’s policy of attacking worshipers at Al Aqsa appears to be a tactic to claim territory around Al Aqsa Mosque, a sacred site for Muslims around the world.

The two successive nights of attacks last week led to an emergency meeting of the OIC which condemned the attacks and called on Israel to stop the violence. Jordan has said much the same and warned of a 'catastrophe' if the attacks continue. However, it is unlikely that Israel's leader Benjamin Netanyahu or the government will listen to much of this. America's attempts to intervene and reach some kind of diplomatic settlement have failed this time around, which opens up even more dangerous ground. The reality is that Israel is completely free to go about its aims as and when it desires, with at least 250 Palestinians arrested at the Al Aqsa Mosque, some of them reported to be still in custody. Those released from a detention center emerged in poor condition with signs of violence on their bodies.

The Palestinians have been living this life for decades – occupied by a brutal power, gaslighted by the world, and painted as the perpetrators when the violence is really against them. The Arab world has to find some kind of solution to the most pressing problem in the Middle East, and arguably, the world. The seven decades that have passed have seen Palestinians being pushed harder and harder into narrow spaces and brutalized by Israel. The question for world leaders, including the UN, OIC and other groups must be to find what solution is possible. Until the world speaks up, there can be no hope that Israel will stop its attacks or move beyond its current policy of repeated violence against the Palestinians. The reality is that the land on which Israel standsbm belongs to Palestinians. A huge wrong was done by the West when it was handed over to create the state of Israel. And now the West, as well as the Arab countries surrounding the area, need to work together to find a solution. This is not a fight between two equal powers. It is a struggle against an oppressive occupying state, and the world needs to recognize that.