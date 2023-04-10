A year of chaos

It has now been exactly one year since former prime minister Imran Khan was removed from office – and his government lost power – by the constitutional provision of a vote of no-confidence. It has also been one year of political chaos, with the PTI pretty much in protest the past 365 days. The most stark amphitheatre of this chaos has been Punjab, which has not seen even a week go by without some new twist in the political tale. For a province that has been used to being not just the centre of power but also of relative calm in the country, this has been an unexpected reality check. Even one year on, though, things are far away from settling down. As it stands, Pakistan is in the middle of a judicial crisis, an economic crisis, and a political power crisis – not to mention the ever-looming security crisis.

As far as the judicial crisis goes, it does not seem to be abating. On Saturday, a note by Justice Qazi Faez Isa spoke about how "decisions emanating from a courtroom, overcast with the shadow of autocracy, cannot displace the constitution", referring to the six-member bench that had overruled his order freezing suo-motu proceedings. As the gap between the judges continues to widen, the government too is planning ways to get the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 passed today in a joint sitting of parliament, what with President Arif Alvi having sent the bill unsigned. Since this was a wholly expected step by a president who has continued to wear his party's hat even after it was removed from power, parliament will likely approve the bill again and it will become law in another ten days as mandated by the highest law of the land.

The economic crisis and the security crisis are challenges the government should be looking at but can't – or won't – because of the myriad battles being fought on tiny little hills by all political (and apolitical) stakeholders in the country. The Punjab election is still nowhere on the horizon, despite the SC ruling. In question is not just the funding – which has not yet been provided to the ECP – but also the three-member ruling by the SC regarding election in Punjab. The notes authored by Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mansoor ALi Shah and Justice Mandokhail and now Justice Qazi Faez Isa may not take away from the SC judgment – and let it be clear that no judge has disputed the 90-day timeline for elections to be held – but have cast a shadow over this whole matter. With so much at play, one would have thought it would be in the fitness of things for there to be a full-court bench even now to smooth over all that has come to surface these past few weeks within the judiciary. This would also once and for all settle the Punjab/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election question. After a year of ugly politics, uglier solutions, and even uglier blame games, we are in desperate need for some calm. Politicians need to set aside their egos and work together. The judiciary needs to set its house in order lest justice lose the loftier status it must always maintain. Our economic planners need to figure out which way we are headed. And our security planners need to make sure they act on the decisions they have taken at the NSC meet. This has been one year too many for such tumult. A dash of 'normal' will be welcomed by all.