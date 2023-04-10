Five injured in clash

Five people were injured during a clash in Baldia Town on Sunday. Two groups clashed in Baldia Town and attacked each other with sticks. Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the injured persons to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The five injured persons were identified as 17-year-old Ali Nawaz, son of Muhammad Jabbar, 40-year-old Salim Shah and his brother 55-year-old Dilshadshah, 45-year-old Waris, son of Arsh-ud-Deen and 23-year-old Salim Imtiaz. Police said the clash resulted due to some personal dispute.