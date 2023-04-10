Five injured in clash

Five people were injured during a clash in Baldia Town on Sunday. Two groups clashed in Baldia Town and attacked each other with sticks. Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the injured persons to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.
The five injured persons were identified as 17-year-old Ali Nawaz, son of Muhammad Jabbar, 40-year-old Salim Shah and his brother 55-year-old Dilshadshah, 45-year-old Waris, son of Arsh-ud-Deen and 23-year-old Salim Imtiaz. Police said the clash resulted due to some personal dispute.
Echoes of the HeartArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by Sana Nezam. Titled ‘Echoes...
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, Khurram Sher Zaman, and Karachi PTI General...
The Sindh High Court has directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and others to take action against illegal...
The acting vice chancellor of the Federal Urdu University, Prof Dr Ziauddin, has released the salaries of more than...
The Jamaat-e-Islami will reclaim the union committees of Karachi that were stolen from it by the Pakistan Peoples...
Despite more than two and a half months since its establishment, the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council has not been...