Salaries released for newly appointed Fuuast teachers against senate’s decision

The acting vice chancellor (VC) of the Federal Urdu University, Prof Dr Ziauddin, has released the salaries of more than 250 of the newly appointed faculty members without taking final approval of the controversial selection board from the varsity’s senate, the documents available with The News reveal.

This decision will add a monthly financial burden of Rs2 billion on an already broke institution. The acting VC’s term came to an end on April 4. However, the government has notified neither an extension to his term nor a new acting VC to replace him.

The documents reveal that the funds to pay newly-appointed faculty members were taken from the pension accounts of the former employees whose dues have not been paid since 2018.

At least 33 such retired employees are on record who have been denied of their commutation and leave encashment funds. Earlier, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Federal Ministry of Education and Profesional Training had raised serious objections to the selections boards conducted in 2022 by the university on the basis of advertisements published in 2013 and 2017.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, who is also the chancellor of the varsity, had ordered its administration to fix the responsibility for the irregularities and incidents of tampering with record during a senate meeting held in February.

A special committee representing members of the HEC and the federal education ministry was formed under the senate’s directives to validate the selection board proceedings.

After noticing serious irregularities, numerous incidents of nepotism, tampering of record and unavailability of necessary reports and record of the appointments in grade 18 and above, the committee had recommended scrapping of the entire proceedings. The matter of the selection board is still on the agenda of the senate.

In its 48th meeting in September last year, the Fuuast senate had also decided not to use pension funds for the release of salaries of newly appointed faculty members. It was decided that a new budget would be prepared and the concerned departments would be requested for the release of new salaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the acting VC was given the charge of the university for four months in September 2022 to complete the process of appointment of a new permanent VC but no progress has been made in this regard.