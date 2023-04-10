JI will reclaim its UCs stolen by PPP, says Naeem

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will reclaim the union committees of Karachi that were stolen from it by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with the help of corrupt returning officers and district returning officers.

Karachi JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this on Sunday while addressing an Iftar reception held in District West. He thanked people for their overwhelming support and asked them to vote for the JI during the upcoming local government by-elections on April 18.

He maintained that the people of Karachi had voted for the JI during the January 15 local government elections in the city but the PPP in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan tried to influence the results. However, he added, the JI had challenged all the wrongdoings on part of the PPP in court.

The people of Karachi would take revenge of corrupt policies and corruption by the PPP on April 18, he remarked. A day earlier on Saturday, speaking at an Iftar reception in Ittehad Town, Rehman said that former JI mayors Abdul Sattar Afghani and Niamatullah Khan had previously served Karachi with honesty and changed the face of the city.