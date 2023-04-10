PA session starts today

A session of the Sindh Assembly has been summoned at 2pm today (Monday) on the orders of Governor Kamran Khan Tessori. The governor called the session of the provincial Assembly in the exercise of his powers derived from the Article 109 of the 1973 Constitution. The notification to this effect has been issued by the law and parliamentary affairs department of the Sindh government.

The session that will be held in the new Sindh Assembly building is likely to take up the issue of persisting controversy created due to the recent decision of the Supreme Court in the case pertaining to Punjab Assembly polls. A resolution is likely to be presented by an MPA from the treasury benches demanding the formation of full court to adjudicate the matter. The last session of the Sindh Assembly was prorogued on March 17, 2023.