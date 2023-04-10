Man gunned down, four others wounded during muggings

A Suzuki driver was gunned down by robbers in Malir on Sunday, bringing the toll of the mugging victims killed this year to 36. Four others were wounded in street crime, while the manager of a restaurant near Sea View was injured in a shooting allegedly by an impatient customer.

According to details, unidentified motorcyclists shot a man dead after he resisted an attempt to mug him in Sumar Kandhani Goth of Malir within the limits of the Memon Goth police station.

After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the site and took the casualty to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 23-year-old Shahnawaz, son of Huzoor Bakhsh.

According to the preliminary investigation of the police, the deceased was a driver at a factory, and he had left work with his colleagues around the time of the incident. Police said that the suspects tried to stop the man, so he hit them with his vehicle and made them fall down, adding that one of the robbers then fired at him, hitting him in the back.

The victim hailed from rural Sindh. His body was handed over to his heirs after completing the legal proceedings. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Four wounded

Two people were injured by the firing of armed robbers near the Afghan Cut area in the Gulshan-e-Maymar police remits. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where they were identified as 30-year-old Lal Zada and 35-year-old Mursalin. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Separately, motorcyclists fired at and seriously injured two people in the Mianwali Colony area of Orangi Town. They were taken to the ASH, where they were identified as Ahmad Nawaz and Zahid Mir Khan. Police said that the victims had resisted an attempt to mug them, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

Another shooting

A firing incident at an international burger chain restaurant near Sea View left its manager, identified as Imran Ali, wounded. He was taken to a private hospital. Ali said in his initial statement to the police that he was in his room when he heard gunshots.

He then saw a man shooting at the window of the counter, following which everyone started running inside to save their lives, while he suffered a bullet to the leg. He said that the unidentified suspect and his accomplices got into a car and escaped.

Police believe that the suspects must have arrived to pick up their order, but since all the staff members were busy having Sehri, the impatient customers got angry and started shooting. Police have started looking for the suspects with the help of the footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the restaurant.