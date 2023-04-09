First decide whether assemblies’ dissolution was legal: Kaira





LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the state of uncertainty in the country at present is not the product of any accident but was created thoughtfully.

Talking to the media, he said it had become the habit of opponents to use the chaos for their own purpose. “Imran Khan dissolved the assemblies so that he would be in a position to hold elections. It is wrong to call the dissolution of the assemblies a political strategy,” he added.

He said Imran Khan did not dissolve the assemblies because they were not working but he tried to use it as political pressure. “Currently, Imran Khan and his party have created a bitter atmosphere in the country by using abusive language. The greatest punishment of agitation is that one loses reason and wisdom and makes decisions based only on emotion, which are often wrong. There is no other opinion that negotiations should take place.

The attitude of Imran Khan and the court is not right, but we should take the path of negotiations because it is the path of democracy,” he maintained.

He said conducting elections in 90 days was certainly a constitutional provision and there was no escape from it. “However, Imran Khan tried to pave the way early elections in the country according to his will and conditions. We are told that we did not comply with the law to hold elections within 90 days. Didn’t the court itself cross the principle of holding elections in 90 days? First, it should be decided whether the dissolution of the assemblies was a valid act.

Courts are trying to impose the decision of the minority on the majority. Which justice and which court is this? What principle are you talking about? Whoever wants to teach the parliament to follow principles and laws should first look at himself whether he is following his own principles or not,” he added.