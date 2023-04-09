Man dies, brother injured as dud shell explodes in Orakzai

HANGU: One of the two scavengers, who were stated to be brothers, was killed and another sustained critical injuries when a dud shell exploded in Aaghal Alikhel area in upper part of Orakzai tribal district on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah told reporters that the two brothers named Abdul Majeed, 19, and Muhammad Jameel, 14, used to collect junks and scraps in the mountain and then sell them in the bazar to earn a living.

He said that the two brothers had found a mortar shell in the hill, which exploded all of a sudden when they were bringing it home.

As a result, the two brothers sustained critical injuries. Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the two injured to the nearby hospital in Mushti Mela.