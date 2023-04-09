 
Sunday April 09, 2023
Four wounded in cylinder blast

By Our Correspondent
PESHAWAR: Four people were wounded in a gas cylinder blast in Tehkal early Saturday morning.

Reports said the explosion occurred in kitchen of a restaurant in Tehkal where the passer-by sustained minor injuries. Those wounded were shifted to a hospital.