ECP to examine complaint against caretaker setup

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will consider any complaint against the caretaker government provided substantial evidence is produced, sources said and added “but no complaint could be entertained on flimsy allegations.”

Highly-placed sources at the ECP here on Saturday were commenting on the reported complaint of the PTI office bearers. The PTI has claimed that its Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood approached the ECP against the caretaker Punjab government, asking for its removal. The seven-member legal committee urged the commission to remove the chief minister, cabinet, provincial police chief and Lahore Police chief. The PTI has cited the Election Act and Constitution but did not provide any concrete evidence, the sources said.

The sources reminded that no action was taken with reference to the submission made by the PTI local leaders. The sources maintained that as far as working is concerned, the caretaker government of Punjab is looking after its duties in accordance with the Constitution satisfactorily.

The allegation was politically motivated and couldn’t be entertained. Such an attitude is contrary to reasonable conduct.

There is no precedent in the past for removing a caretaker government is available, the sources reminded and added nor any constitutional provisions allow for their removal.