Defence of Pakistan Council urges parties not to make institutions controversial

ISLAMABAD: The Defence of Pakistan Council on Saturday warned all political parties of Pakistan to avoid making the institutions controversial.

A Stable Pakistan Conference was held in Islamabad under the auspices of Defence of Pakistan Council, which was attended by leaders of different schools of thought and political leaders. On this occasion, a resolution was presented to express solidarity with the institutions that are guarantors of integrity of the country, says a press release on Saturday.

It was stated in the resolution that all the religious and political parties should avoid making the institutions controversial. In the resolution, stabilisation in Pak-Afghan relations was declared necessary and beneficial for peace in the region. It was demanded in the resolution to solve and counter conspiracies hatched against laws of Namoos-e-Risalat, Khatm-e-Nabuwat and respect of Sahaba-e-Karam and Ahle Bait.

Maulana Hamidul Haqqani, Chairman Defence of Pakistan Council, during his address, said universal forces were hatching conspiracies to weaken Pakistan, adding, “We are a nuclear power, therefore, the enemies are spreading propaganda against us.” He said that there was no threat from Afghanistan and hostile forces wanted to carry out suicide attacks in mosques and Imambargahs. Maulana Hamidul Haqqani demanded the government and opposition shun their differences as there was a dire need of unity in the country.