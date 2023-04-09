Gallup Pakistan Survey: No reduction in use of plastic bags despite ban

KARACHI: Despite a ban imposed on the use of plastic bags for their harmful effects on the environment, the majority of Pakistanis still see plastic bags ideal for carrying their daily-use items from the market.
This was revealed in the Gallup Pakistan Survey, which was participated by more than 700 respondents.
When questioned about the use of plastic bags, 76 percent of the respondents revealed that they used plastic bags for fetching their daily-use items from the market, 17 percent said they used fabric bags, 3 percent said they used paper bags and 2 percent said they used baskets. However, 2 percent of the respondents avoided answering the question.
ISLAMABAD: Shah Rukh Khan has won the 2023 TIME100 reader poll. In the poll, readers voted for celebrities which...
Petition was filed by the PTI chief against ECP's proceedings to remove him from the party chairmanship
Sources say Islamabad CTD have arrested the suspect and have shifted him to an unknown location
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan will consider any complaint against the caretaker government provided...
LAHORE: In January 2018, the Indian Supreme Court was facing a turmoil quite similar to the one being currently...
ISLAMABAD: There is a proposal in the Foreign Office to appoint Dr Muhammad Faisal as Pakistan’s High Commissioner...