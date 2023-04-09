37 killed in Nigeria camp attack

ABUJA: Gunmen killed at least 37 people in an attack on a camp for people displaced by violence in north central Nigeria, the second massacre in the area this week, local officials said on Saturday. Friday´s assault on a school housing displaced families in Benue State came after gunmen attacked a village in the same state earlier this week and killed as many as 50 people.

Motives for the attacks were not clear, but local officials have blamed ethnic Fulani nomadic herders who have long clashed with settled farmers in Benue over access to land and resources.