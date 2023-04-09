37 killed in Nigeria camp attack

ABUJA: Gunmen killed at least 37 people in an attack on a camp for people displaced by violence in north central Nigeria, the second massacre in the area this week, local officials said on Saturday. Friday´s assault on a school housing displaced families in Benue State came after gunmen attacked a village in the same state earlier this week and killed as many as 50 people.
Motives for the attacks were not clear, but local officials have blamed ethnic Fulani nomadic herders who have long clashed with settled farmers in Benue over access to land and resources.
GENEVA: UN human rights chief Volker Turk voiced alarm Saturday at the tense situation in Sudan, urging all sides to...
WASHINGTON: A document marked “top secret” that depicts the daily disposition of forces in Ukraine was leaked and...
TEHRAN: Dozens of schoolgirls were poisoned Saturday in several schools across Iran, local media reported, in...
NEW DELHI: A Ukrainian minister will visit India from Sunday in the first face-to-face talks between the two...
BEIJING: China launched military drills around Taiwan on Saturday, in what it called a “stern warning” to the...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel began calling up police and army reservists Saturday after separate attacks killed three...