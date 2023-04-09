Hundreds turn out for Russian blogger’s funeral

MOSCOW: Hundreds of supporters including Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of mercenary outfit Wagner, turned out Saturday for the funeral of a high-profile Russian military blogger killed in a bomb attack.
Last week an explosion ripped through a cafe in Russia´s second city Saint Petersburg, killing 40-year-old Vladlen Tatarsky and wounding dozens. Investigators have accused Ukraine and members of Russia´s embattled opposition of being behind the blast.
Mourners, some carrying flowers, gathered at the prestigious Troyekurovskoye cemetery in western Moscow for the closed-casket funeral amid beefed-up police presence.
Some supporters sported on their clothes the letters Z and V -- symbols of Moscow´s assault on Ukraine. Prigozhin turned up with a sledgehammer, Wagner´s calling card, which he placed near the coffin of the blogger known for his staunch anti-Ukraine stance.
Carrying lighted candles, priests in white robes led a funeral service at the cemetery. Tatarsky´s awards were placed on velvet cushions near his casket.
