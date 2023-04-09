New MBBS first-year assessment policy approved

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Academic Council and Board of Studies in Medicine gave nod on a new assessment policy for first-year MBBS in a joint meeting held here on Saturday.

The new policy is framed in accordance with the new modular and integrated medical curriculum introduced by the university in its affiliated medical colleges this year. The meeting presided over by Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, was attended by the principals and senior faculty of the affiliated institutions. UHS Registrar Professor Nadia Naseem and Controller of Examinations Professor Saqib Mahmood were also present. According to the new assessment policy, the first professional MBBS exam will have four papers with a total of 1000 marks. Three papers will be based on the content of the three blocks of the curriculum taught throughout the year while one paper will be on Islamiat and Pakistan Studies. Both the theory paper and practical exam will carry 150 marks each. Each multiple-choice question will carry one mark while the short essay question will carry five marks. Major subjects in the first year of MBBS include Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry with their clinical application.

Minor subjects include behavioral sciences, community medicine, public health, pathology, pharmacology, and clinical foundation. Professionalism, ethics, information technology, research, leadership, and Holy Quran will also be taught in the first year.

The medical college concerned will send the internal assessment of each student to the university based on the results of the block examinations and class attendance. The pass marks in university professional exams will be 50 pc.

In the block examination, the student will be required to secure a minimum of 50 pc marks. However, if the marks are less than 50 pc in the block exam, the student will have to make up the shortfall in the next block exam. Under the new curriculum and examination policy, there will be no more send-up exams in medical colleges.

Each practical exam will consist of twelve Objective Structured Practical Examination (OSPE) and three Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) stations. There will be three stations for the structured viva, each carrying 10 marks. The duration of the practical exam will be two and a half hours. For distinction, a candidate will have to secure a minimum of 85 pc marks in aggregate provided that he scores 80 pc marks in the written examination.

Addressing the participants, UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that the university would soon issue a model paper for the guidance of students and faculty.

He said that internal and external examiners will be required to submit their marks separately to the university in practicals to bring more transparency to the examinations. Dr Rathore further said that the examination system was being revamped and from now on no faculty member would be appointed as an examiner unless he or she completed mandatory training workshops organised by the university.

He added that a new, robust examination monitoring system was also put in place to keep an eye on any irregularities.

UHS Director Medical Education Dr Khalid Rahim briefed the participants regarding the new examination policy. The Academic Council nominated two professors as the members of the Finance and Planning Committee including Prof Dr Muhammad Shahzad and Prof. Zahid Bashir. Moreover, the council also approved a panel consisting of four professors for the Affiliation Committee. The panel includes Prof Dr Allah Rakha, Prof. Asif Qureshi, Prof. Sameer Anwar, and Prof Mulazim Hussain Bukhari.