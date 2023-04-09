 
Sunday April 09, 2023
Peshawar

Fire guts tailor’s shop

By Our Correspondent
April 09, 2023

MANSEHRA: A heavy fire gutted a newly-opened tailor shop, reducing the machines as well as the sewed and un-sewed outfits of men and women to ashes in the Pulrah area here on Saturday.

The fire, which according to locals broke out owing to an electric short-circuiting, ripped through the entire building in a jiffy.