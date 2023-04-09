Drive against encroachment in Mansehra, Shinkiari demanded

MANSEHRA: The people on Saturday demanded the tehsil municipal administrations in the district to clear the Karakoram Highway and other roads for smooth traffic during Ramazan.
“The people, particularly women and children, cannot freely move for shopping in the fasting month as shopkeepers and handcarts vendors occupy bazaars and footpaths,” Ajmal Khan, a local, told reporters.
He said that footpaths at Abbottabad Road, Shinkiari Road, Kashmir Road and Lari Adda were completely choked owing to the permanent and temporary encroachments.
“Tehsil Municipal Administration Mansehra has given a free hand to shopkeepers and hand carts vendors, who dumped their sailable goods outside their shops and footpaths creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic,” Khan added.
Another local, Mubarak Shah, said that TMA had failed to launch the anti-encroachment drive despite announcements many times, which led to the blockade of traffic in the city and its suburbs. The residents of Shinkiari and its suburbs also complained about the traffic mess at KKH.
PESHAWAR: Stressing the need for general elections at the federal and provincial levels, Jamaat-e-Islami chief...
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences Academic Council and Board of Studies in Medicine gave nod on a new...
MANSEHRA: A heavy fire gutted a newly-opened tailor shop, reducing the machines as well as the sewed and un-sewed...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday set aside death sentence of a man in a kidnapping and murder case, observing...
TAKHTBHAI: Police arrested four proclaimed offenders along with three accomplices and five keepers of unlicensed...
MANSEHRA: The police in Balakot on Saturday arrested an office-bearer of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and youth...