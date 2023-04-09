 
April 09, 2023
Peshawar

Wanted men, others held

By Our Correspondent
April 09, 2023

TAKHTBHAI: Police arrested four proclaimed offenders along with three accomplices and five keepers of unlicensed weapons during separate raids in Mardan district here on Saturday.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that the actions were taken by the cops in Shergarh and Kharaki areas.