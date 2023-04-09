Wanted men, others held

PESHAWAR: Stressing the need for general elections at the federal and provincial levels, Jamaat-e-Islami chief...
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences Academic Council and Board of Studies in Medicine gave nod on a new...
MANSEHRA: A heavy fire gutted a newly-opened tailor shop, reducing the machines as well as the sewed and un-sewed...
MANSEHRA: The people on Saturday demanded the tehsil municipal administrations in the district to clear the Karakoram...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday set aside death sentence of a man in a kidnapping and murder case, observing...
MANSEHRA: The police in Balakot on Saturday arrested an office-bearer of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and youth...