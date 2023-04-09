PTI activist held for posting ‘anti-state’ content

MANSEHRA: The police in Balakot on Saturday arrested an office-bearer of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and youth councillor of Hassa village council under treason charges.
A police party led by SHO Tariq Khan raided the Hassa area of Balakot and arrested Najum Ali and shifted him to the police station.
“We have arrested the accused who had posted anti-state content on his social media accounts,” Tariq Khan said.
He added that the accused was arrested under sections 120-B, 123A/501 of Ppc and presented before the local court. The SHO said that the judge sent the accused to a 14-day judicial remand after hearing councils of both sides.
