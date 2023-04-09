Man shot dead

BARA: Unidentified motorcyclists killed a man in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Saturday, official sources said. It was learnt that one Nazar Hayat, hailing from Sargodha area of Punjab, was selling ice cream in the area when the motorcyclists opened fire on him in Bar Qambarkhel area, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The police reached the place and shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy.
