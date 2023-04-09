Govt asked to increase flour distribution points

KALAYA: Tribal elders here on Saturday asked the government to increase the number of the distribution points to facilitate the deserving people in getting free four.
Speaking at a press conference, tribal elders, including Haji Shakeel, Anar Gul, Malik Sajid, Malik Habib Hussain and others, said that the people belonging to the far-flung areas in the Orakzai tribal district were facing difficulty in getting the
free flour under the government’s Ramazan package.
They said that the poor people had to spend money in order to reach the flour distribution points.
The tribal elders asked the government to establish more four distribution centres so that the maximum number of people could have access to the free flour being given under the scheme.
PESHAWAR: Stressing the need for general elections at the federal and provincial levels, Jamaat-e-Islami chief...
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences Academic Council and Board of Studies in Medicine gave nod on a new...
MANSEHRA: A heavy fire gutted a newly-opened tailor shop, reducing the machines as well as the sewed and un-sewed...
MANSEHRA: The people on Saturday demanded the tehsil municipal administrations in the district to clear the Karakoram...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday set aside death sentence of a man in a kidnapping and murder case, observing...
TAKHTBHAI: Police arrested four proclaimed offenders along with three accomplices and five keepers of unlicensed...