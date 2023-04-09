50-bed rehab centre set up

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha said that under the special instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab, Potohar Rehab Center Wah General Hospital is ready to kick start now. It is surely a project of public interest which be beneficial for the people of the entire division. He said that the 50-bed center established in Wah General Hospital will provide the best treatment for drug addicts, says a press release.

Rehab Center has a complete security arrangement for drug addicts, their accommodation, food and clothing management and treatment as well as psychiatrists have also been arranged for their counseling. Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the Chief Secretary’s vision is to build rehabilitation centers in all districts where people will be provided with quality treatment by saving them from the expensive fees of private centers. Rawalpindi district is the pioneer in this regard where this center is established. It has been completed and will be fully functional from coming Monday.

Laiqat Ali Chatha directed Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to transfer the drug addicts lying on the footpath at Murree Road to Potohar Rehab Center so that they can be brought back to a healthy life through physical and mental treatment.

In the meeting held at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Assistant Commissioner Taxila Salman, MS Wah General Hospital, CEO Health Dr. Ansar, Director Colleges Sher Ahmed Sati and other relevant officers participated. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawal­pindi said that the aim of building this rehab center is to provide the best treatment facilities to the people who unfortunately got addicted to drugs. It will help us to spread awareness among people and encourage them to love their life instead of making it a hell by adopting such habits for entertainment.