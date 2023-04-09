Lecture on environment

Islamabad: Islamabad Model College for boys F-10/4 organized a lecture on the relationship between environment and mental health titled ‘Feel Blue Touch Green: Influence of environment on mental health.’
The lecture was organised by the Environmental Club on the occasion of World Health Day. Professor Imran Ahmed Khilji, head of the Department of Psychology, delivered the lecture and highlighted the importance of nature exposure in improving mental and physical health. The event was attended by a significant number of college professors and students of the environmental club who expressed appreciation for the initiative.
