Crackdown on beggars

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have initiated a massive crackdown on professional beggars handlers in the city to curb this menace, a police spokesman said.

He reiterated that the parents who send their children with these criminals will also face action according to the law, adding that criminals in the shape of begging were found involved in different criminal activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, the Islamabad capital police Kohsar police station teams arrested 15 professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggar act.

Citizens are also appealed to discourage these professional beggars and give their charity to the needy people and are also requested to inform police about any suspicious activity through Pucar-15 and join hands with police to curb this menace from the city.