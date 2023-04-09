Weekly inflation increases by 0.92 percent

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.92 per cent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on April 6, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 252.06 points as compared to 249.75 points during the past week, according to PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 44.49 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed a 0.92 per cent increase and went up to 258.88 points from last week’s 256.53 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs17,732-22-888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175 witnessed an increase of one per cent, 01 per cent, 1.03 per cent, and 0.84 per cent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 27 (52.94 per cent) items increased, 7 (13.73per cent) items decreased and 17 (33.33per cent) items remained stable.

The items which recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included chicken (15.87 per cent), sugar (13.48 per cent), potatoes (5.11 per cent), bananas (4.95 per cent), wheat flour (3.10 per cent), gur (2.12 per cent), eggs (1.26 per cent), milk fresh (1.24 per cent) and non-food item, long cloth (1.95 per cent).

The items that recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included tomatoes (14.96per cent), onions (12.66 per cent), LPG (3.73 per cent), pulse gram (1.20 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.71 per cent), garlic (0.16 per cent) and mustard oil (0.03 per cent).

On a year-on-year basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included cigarettes (165.88 per cent), wheat flour (131.72 per cent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 per cent), diesel (102.84 per cent), eggs (98.34 per cent), tea (97.63 per cent), rice basmati broken (84.92 per cent), bananas (82.23 per cent), petrol (81.17 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (80.61per cent), pulse moong (68.14 per cent), potatoes (65.95 per cent), pulse mash (56.70 per cent) and onions (55.75 per cent). The commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices on a YOY included f tomatoes (50.39 per cent) and chillies powdered (6.48per cent).