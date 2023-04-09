LAHORE: Former deputy registrar of Punjab University Iqbal Khalil passed away after a brief illness here on Saturday. Iqbal also served as the Director PU Public Relations. His funeral prayer was held on Saturday night at the University Town-II, Raiwind Road, in which a large number of PU employees, teachers and people from different walks of life participated.

PU administration, employees and teachers while expressing grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Iqbal Khalil prayed that the Almighty Allah may grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.