Christian community greeted on Easter

LAHORE: The outstanding services of the Christian Community in the fields of development, education and health in Pakistan cannot be forgotten and in recognition of these services, the whole nation shares the joy of their Christian brothers/sisters on Easter.

The Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar congratulated the Christian community on Easter and said such festivals promote religious harmony in the society.

He said religious minorities have played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country and their services are praiseworthy. “Pakistan belongs to all of us, people of different faiths enjoy equal rights and complete religious freedom in the country,” Prof Al-Fareed said.

Principal LGH said the Christian staff of Lahore General Hospital, PGMI and AMC has always been in the forefront to provide quality healthcare to the patients and running the hospital in an efficient manner.

MS LGH Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Laila Shafiq, Nursing Superintendent Dr Abdul Aziz and other administrative doctors were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Al-Fareed added that we should give priority to humanity first as every citizen of our dear homeland irrespective of his religion is a Pakistani and we all stand in the same line for the development and prosperity of the country, he added.

Easter is a day for spending time with destitute and deserving people and sharing the joys.

He maintained that apart from health and education, the Christian Community has also rendered historic services in national development, defense and judiciary, which are recognised at all levels, as well.

He also praised the services of Christian community in the medical field.