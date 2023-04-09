Woman drug pusher held

LAHORE: Hanjarwal police arrested a woman and recovered charas weighing 1,501 grams from her possession.

The accused was identified as Jameela Bibi. In another case Lohari Gate police arrested a drug pusher Ibrar and recovered 1 kg charas from his possession. Police have registered cases against them in respective police stations.

Three robbers arrested: CIA Defence arrested three robbers and recovered valuables from their possession.

The arrested robbers were identified as Ramzan, Danish and Daood. The accused confessed to committing robberies in various parts of the city.

Armed man arrested: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Police Response Unit (PRU) arrested a suspected armed man on Saturday.

According to details, the safe cities monitoring team found a suspected person in Cantt division cameras and informed Police Response Unit 53 about the movements of the suspect.

PRU 53 chased the suspect and searched him. During checking, an illegal 30-bore pistol was recovered from the accused.

In the initial investigation, the recorded accused was identified as Imran.

The accused was transferred to Baghbanpura police station for further investigation.

SP Abdul Hanan said that Safe City cameras are helping a lot in maintaining law and order in the city. Citizens should immediately report any suspicious person or activity to Emergency Helpline 15.

PHP extends help to 6,223 commuters: PHP teams under the supervision of Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Abdul Kareem are working day and night to protect the life and property of people on the roads and to enforce traffic rules.

Additional IGP PHP said that the PHP teams are performing their duties more diligently to prevent accidents on the highways, legal action is being taken against those guilty of violating laws including over speeding, illegal number plates.

He said that priority measures are being taken to prevent highway crime while at the same time, lectures are being conducted in educational institutions and other public places for awareness of road safety and traffic laws.

According to the details, PHP has released the first quarterly performance report 2023, according to which, PHP provided various types of assistance to 6,223 commuters suffering from travel difficulties and First Aid was provided to 467 people injured in various accidents during the first three months of this year.

Similarly, 120 missing children were reunited with their parents. Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 1,968 criminals including 46 category A, 837 category B and 1,085 court absconders through E-police App.

A total of 3,348 cases have been registered, in which 2,678 cases have been registered for speeding on highways, installation of green number plate and blue light, violation of sound act, installation of bogus number plate and violation of other traffic laws.

15 Kalashnikovs, 23 rifles, 20 guns and 217 pistols were recovered by registering 287 cases for possession and display of illegal weapons.

After registering 383 cases of drug trafficking, 101 kg of charas, 2 kg of heroin, more than 13 kg of opium and 4,454 liters of alcohol were recovered from possession of accused.

Moreover, 868 temporary and permanent encroachments were dismantled by taking action against illegal encroachments to maintain the flow of traffic on the roads.

Additional IGP PHP Abdul Kareem directed officers and personnel to perform their duties with more diligence and said that the protection of life and property of the people and selfless service is the motto of PHP under which concrete steps should be taken for safety of human lives.

261 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,170 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, 05 people died, whereas 1,231 were injured.

Out of this, 618 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority of (72%) of road accidents.

The statistics showed that 261 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 270 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 104 victims and at third Multan 94 with 88 victims.

Further, the analysis showed that 576 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 514 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The details further revealed that 1231 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 991 males & 245 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 227 were under 18 years of age, 624 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 385 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1,047 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 106 motorcars, 21 vans, 12 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 99 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.