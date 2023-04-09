16 E&T officers transferred

LAHORE: 16 officers of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department have been appointed and transferred by Punjab government and Secretary Excise & Taxation (E&T) Masood Mukhtar has issued the notification on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson of E&T Department, Director Gujrat Ahmed Saeed has been appointed as Additional DG Excise Lahore and given additional charge of Director Lahore Region B. Waiting for posting, Rizwan Akram Sherwani has been appointed as Director Lahore Region D while Imran Aslam as Director ET Rawalpindi. M Sohail Arshad has been posted as Director Faisalabad while Director Multan Jam Siraj Ahmad as Director Gujranwala and Director Faisalabad Shahid Ali as Director Excise DG Khan. Director Sahiwal Iftikhar Ahmed is posted as Director Multan while Director Sargodha M Mushtaq has been transferred and posted as Director Sahiwal. According to the notification, Director of Lahore Region C Rana Intikhab Ahmad has been posted as Director of Bahawalpur while Director Headquarters, Sobia Malik, has been appointed as Director of Enforcement and Audit.

Similarly, Director Bahawalpur M Abdullah has been transferred and posted as Director Gujrat whereas director Rawalpindi Tanvir Abbas has been instructed to report to the administrative department. The charge of Director Lahore Region A has been assigned to M Ali Naveed presently working as Director Lahore A. M Asif has been posted as Director E&T of Lahore Region C.