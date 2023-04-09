Governor phones consul general of Sri Lanka

LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman Saturday telephoned Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka, Yasin Joya. He appreciated and thanked the efforts of Sri Lankan Honorary Counsel General for providing five human eye cornea globes from Sri Lanka to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital.

The governor said last month a memorandum of understanding was signed between Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council, and Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur at the Governor’s House.

As a result of the MoU, five (5) globes of human eye cornea from Sri Lanka have been handed over to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur.

He said that in the last two years, Honorable Consul General Yasin Joya has so far provided 70 globes of human eye corneas and transplanted them to the Pakistani brothers and sisters, which is commendable.