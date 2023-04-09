Maternity protection to working women demanded

LAHORE: Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) has demanded Ratification of Maternity Protection Convention of ILO C183.

According to PWF, The International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No 183, known as the Maternity Protection Convention, was adopted in 2000 with the aim of protecting the rights of women during pregnancy and childbirth, and ensuring their safe return to work. The convention outlines various measures that governments and employers should take to provide maternity protection to working women, including paid maternity leave, protection from discrimination, and access to healthcare services.

PWF said in a statement that Pakistan, being a member state of the ILO, has a responsibility to implement and uphold the conventions and recommendations of the organisation. However, Pakistan has not yet ratified Convention No 183, despite having ratified most other ILO conventions.

According to PWF, Ratifying Convention No 183 would provide legal protection for working women in Pakistan, ensuring that they have access to paid maternity leave and will be protected from discrimination and harassment in the workplace. This would not only benefit women, but also their families, as they would have greater financial stability and would be able to provide better care for their children.

Furthermore, ratifying Convention No 183 would also help to promote gender equality in Pakistan. Women in Pakistan face numerous challenges in terms of access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, and ratifying Convention No 183 would be a step towards addressing these challenges.

In a press statement PWF said that the ratification of Convention No 183 is crucial for Pakistan to protect the rights of working women, promote gender equality, and boost economic growth. The government of Pakistan should take steps to ratify this convention as soon as possible, and ensure that the necessary measures are put in place to implement it effectively.