CM orders foolproof security on Easter

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Easter across Punjab.

Addressing the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law & Order on Saturday, Mohsin Naqvi directed to make foolproof security arrangements for Easter. Mohsin Naqvi asserted to make special focus on the security of churches and make further addition in the police force.

Mohsin Naqvi further directed the police and law enforcement agencies to remain alert and make a strict vigil on the miscreant elements.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi also directed that the officers should themselves remain in the field and carry out monitoring on the implementation of all SOPs. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the Christian community has played a significant role in the construction and progress of Pakistan and we equally share the rejoice of the Christian community on the eve of Easter.

Mohsin Naqvi assured that the Christian community will be provided a peaceful environment to celebrate their Easter festivities in its true spirit.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office to review progress being made on ‘Mera Pyara’ app.On the direction of Mohsin Naqvi a record management system has been prepared for ‘Mera Pyara’ app.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered to undertake measures to launch ‘Mera Pyara’ app immediately. Mohsin Naqvi directed that ‘Mera Pyara’ app should be made foolproof and authentic to the maximum possible extent.

It was informed during the briefing that even a special child or a person can be registered on ‘Mera Pyara’ app keeping in view the apprehension of their getting lost. A report of a lost or recovered child or a person can also be registered on ‘Mera Pyara’ app and thereby a search for the lost or recovered children can be made possible.

It was further apprised during the briefing that 2629 lost children are being registered in Punjab while 259 children have been recovered and 25 lost children have been successfully reunited with their families.

Citizens can also register a report of a lost child on the ‘Mera Pyara’ App. Illiterate persons can get their reports registered on the Police Front Desk, Tahafuz Markaz and Police Khidmat Markaz. A report for the search and recovery can also be registered in the Child Protection Bureau and Shelter Homes through ‘Mera Pyara’ App.

The lost children or persons can be reunited with their families through their photograph, color, race and fingerprints. DNA tests of the parents of lost children or persons and of the parents of recovered children or persons will be conducted in the last phase.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Doctor Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency, DIG Operations, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board, Chief Traffic Officer, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, DG Child Protection & Welfare Bureau and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the death of a youth due to firing of police personnel in the area of Pirwadhai, Rawalpindi and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that a legal and departmental action should be taken against the police personnel involved in doing firing. Naqvi asserted that further action should be taken after bringing the responsible police personnel in the stern grip of law.

He further directed that provision of justice should be ensured to the heirs of the deceased youth at all costs.