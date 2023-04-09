 
Sunday April 09, 2023
By Our Correspondent
April 09, 2023

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Saturday’s highest temperature was recorded at Mithi & Chhor where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 33.6°C and minimum was 17.3°C.