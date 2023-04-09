Amir Mir warns Fawad not to use ‘abusive’ language against CM

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir has said Fawad Chaudhry should refrain from using abusive language against Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi otherwise it will not take long to expose his horrible past to public.

He said Fawad should look into his ‘notorious’ past before using abusive language against the CM. The minister said Fawad is speaking the same language as his ‘teacher’ Imran Khan. I wish Fawad Chaudhry would have learned some good manners from his elders, Aamir Mir said, adding, Fawad better not get personal or else there will be nothing left for him to answer. He said the caretaker government of Punjab is working under the constitution and is not answerable to Fawad or PTI but only to the Election Commission. He said Fawad better be responsible in future or his real face will be exposed to public.