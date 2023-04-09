Shalimar Express to be restored next month

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways have decided to restore Shalimar Express train between Karachi and Lahore from May 2023.

The decision was taken at a meeting at Pakistan Railways headquarters Saturday chaired by Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique. The meeting also discussed the road map for maintenance and upgradation of various other trains to facilitate the passengers and provide them best available travel facilities.

The meeting decided to upgrade Pak Business Express and Karakoram Express on the pattern of Green Line Express.

The minister directed the administration to take necessary steps in this regard. The meeting also discussed various business models to increase the revenue of the Railways including the use of Railways land for generating revenue. Besides, the meeting also considered different options in detail to reduce the estimates of the ML-1 project.