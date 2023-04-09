Shalimar Express to be restored next month

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways have decided to restore Shalimar Express train between Karachi and Lahore from May 2023.
The decision was taken at a meeting at Pakistan Railways headquarters Saturday chaired by Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique. The meeting also discussed the road map for maintenance and upgradation of various other trains to facilitate the passengers and provide them best available travel facilities.
The meeting decided to upgrade Pak Business Express and Karakoram Express on the pattern of Green Line Express.
The minister directed the administration to take necessary steps in this regard. The meeting also discussed various business models to increase the revenue of the Railways including the use of Railways land for generating revenue. Besides, the meeting also considered different options in detail to reduce the estimates of the ML-1 project.
ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator , witnessed an increase of 0.92 per cent for...
LAHORE: Former deputy registrar of Punjab University Iqbal Khalil passed away after a brief illness here on Saturday....
LAHORE: The outstanding services of the Christian Community in the fields of development, education and health in...
LAHORE: Hanjarwal police arrested a woman and recovered charas weighing 1,501 grams from her possession.The accused...
LAHORE: 16 officers of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department have been appointed and transferred by Punjab...
LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman Saturday telephoned Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka, Yasin Joya. He appreciated...