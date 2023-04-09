SKMT holds fundraising Iftar-dinner

LAHORE : Founder and Chairman BoG of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Imran Khan hints at policy change for free cancer treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital as more people are expected to be needing financially supported cancer treatment due to the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Highlighting the unique challenges this year, Imran Khan said that devaluation of the rupee means that importing necessary equipment for third Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Karachi remains the biggest challenge.

In a video message at the second fund-raising Iftar dinner at a local hotel in here, Imran Khan said that cancer treatment is very expensive and the majority of our people cannot afford it. For more than 28 years, SKMCH&RC has been collecting Zakat and providing financially supported treatment to over 75% of all patients.

He said that SKMCH&RC is of huge benefit not only for deserving cancer patients but also for those who can afford to pay because they are provided treatment according to international standards, at much lower costs than countries like the UK or USA.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMT, gave an overview of the ongoing projects of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, “Show a credible cause to Pakistanis and they will give generously. Last year, we were able to provide financially supported treatment worth Rs11 billion to deserving cancer patients”.