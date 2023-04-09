Heroes CC hammer Soni Associates to reach quarters

KARACHI: Heroes Cricket Club Quetta cruised into the quarter-finals by overwhelming Soni Associates by 71 runs in their Group C encounter of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramzan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Heroes CC amassed a gigantic total of 220 for four in the allotted 20 overs with opener Najeebullah (78 off 53 balls) and Gohar Ali (40 off 28 balls) setting the platform and Najeeb Gul, adjudged Man of the Match, tearing apart the bowling in death overs with a whirlwind unbeaten 63 off 24 balls, whacking half a dozen sizes and four fours.