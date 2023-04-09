Heroes CC hammer Soni Associates to reach quarters

KARACHI: Heroes Cricket Club Quetta cruised into the quarter-finals by overwhelming Soni Associates by 71 runs in their Group C encounter of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramzan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Batting first, after winning the toss, Heroes CC amassed a gigantic total of 220 for four in the allotted 20 overs with opener Najeebullah (78 off 53 balls) and Gohar Ali (40 off 28 balls) setting the platform and Najeeb Gul, adjudged Man of the Match, tearing apart the bowling in death overs with a whirlwind unbeaten 63 off 24 balls, whacking half a dozen sizes and four fours.
KARACHI: Pakistan crashed out when they were conquered by Hong Kong 2-0 in their Women’s Olympic Football Tournament...
MANCHESTER: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag took aim at his side’s congested fixture schedule after Marcus...
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has nominated Aleem Dar on the International Cricket Council International Panel of...
GLASGOW: Celtic moved within touching distance of the Scottish Premiership title as Kyogo Furuhashi’s double...
KARACHI: Balochistan has planned comprehensive security arrangements for holding the 34th National Games, likely to...
KARACHI: Madhu Mohammaden defeated FC Karachi 3-0 to set final date with Lyari's Shafi Mohammaden in the third edition...