Haris upbeat ahead of New Zealand series

LAHORE: Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf is upbeat ahead of the limited-overs series against New Zealand on home soil.

Rauf, who was rested for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan recently, is eager to get back on the cricket field once again.

“I got rest after a long time so it will help me when I get back on the field. I’m physically fresh now and energy level is better than before,” Rauf was quoted by Geo as saying.

“It is an important series against New Zealand we will try to win it.”

The World Cup is also around the corner and this series will help us prepare for that.

“We are not thinking about the fact that the New Zealand team doesn’t have renowned players. They still have players with international experience in their squad.”

He was also satisfied to see that Pakistan have adequate resources in the fast bowling department.

“The competition is increasing for fast bowlers and it’s good that we have backup in this department,” he said. “Ihsanullah is also a good addition in our squad.”

“The cricketing world speaks very highly of Pakistan’s bowlers,” he added.

