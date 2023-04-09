Seifert blasts New Zealand to T20 series win over Sri Lanka

QUEENSTOWN: Tim Seifert was the match-winner for the second straight game as New Zealand clinched the T20 series against Sri Lanka with a tense four-wicket victory in Queenstown on Saturday.

Seifert blasted a career-high 88 off 48 balls to fire the Black Caps to 183-6 from 19.5 overs after the tourists had posted 182-6 in the third and final game at John Davies Oval.

The opener struck 10 fours and three sixes in an innings that bore many of the hallmarks of his unbeaten 79 when New Zealand levelled the series at Dunedin on Wednesday.

Captain Tom Latham provided the only meaningful support with 31 off 23 and New Zealand’s middle order nearly conspired to lose the game after Seifert departed with four overs remaining.

Needing to score at little more than a run-a-ball at that stage, the Black Caps stuttered.

Needing 10 runs to win off the final over bowled by Lahiru Kumara (3-38), Mark Chapman struck a six off the first ball before he was the first of three New Zealand wickets to fall.

With two still needed off the last two deliveries, Rachin Ravindra held his nerve to find a gap in the outfield and secure the 2-1 series win.

Latham conceded the run chase should not have become so tight at the death.

“They put us under pressure so it was good to see the way the guys responded to that,” Latham said.

“The way Timmy Seifert went out there and played was really important but obviously it wasn’t ideal going down to the last couple of balls.

“I’d say we always had it under control though.”

It completes a disappointing tour for Sri Lanka, who lost the Test and ODI series by the same 2-0 scoreline but were more competitive in the shortest format.

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

Sri Lanka Innings

Nissanka c Neesham b Sodhi 25

Mendis c Sodhi b Lister 73

Perera run out (Milne) 33

De Silva c Seifert b Lister 20

Shanaka (c) c Bowes b Milne 15

Asalanka run out (Chapman/Latham) 3

Hasaranga de Silva not out 0

Maheesh Theekshana not out 0

Extras: (b 2, lb 1, w 10) 13

Total: 20 Ov 182/6

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-122, 3-156, 4-162, 5-179, 6-180

Bowling: Matt Henry 4-0-33-0, Adam Milne 4-1-30-1, Ben Lister 4-0-37-2, Ish Sodhi 4-0-30-1, James Neesham 2-0-22-0, Rachin Ravindra 2-0-27-0

New Zealand Innings

Bowes c Mendis b Kumara 17

Seifert c & b Madushan 88

Latham (c)b Theekshana 31

Mitchell c Shanaka b Kumara 15

Chapman c Asalanka b Kumara 16

Neesham run out (Mendis/Kumara) 0

Ravindra not out 2

Adam Milne not out 0

Extras: (b 1, lb 9, w 4) 14

Total: 19.5 Ov 183/6

Did not bat: Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister

Fall of wickets: 1-53 , 2-137, 3-154, 4-179, 5-180, 6-180

Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 4-0-34-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-22-1, Pramod Madushan 4-0-38-1, Lahiru Kumara 3.5-0-38-3, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-41-0

Result: New Zealand won by 4 wickets

Player of the match: Tim Seifert

Umpires: Chris Brown, Shaun Haig