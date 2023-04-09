Cheema hopes Pak Shaheens will shine in Zimbabwe

KARACHI: Pakistan Shaheens head coach and former Test pacer Aizaz Cheema has said that the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe is a great opportunity for his players to express themselves and force their way into the Pakistan team.

“It’s a great opportunity for the players who have been selected for the tour in Pakistan Shaheens squad to deliver on the trip. They are one step away from the Pakistan senior team and they should try to make a place in the country’s elite squad,” Aizaz told reporters here on the sidelines of the Shaheens' camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre on Saturday.

“These players have been credited for their glorious show during the last three years or so and have been drafted in the Pakistan Shaheens squad. This is a great opportunity for them to click,” said Aizaz, who has played seven Tests, 14 ODIs and five T20I for Pakistan.

“I am very much excited for the task. I have assessed these players during the last three years in domestic cricket as a coach. Haseebullah and the rest of the crop have been delivering well,” he said.

“I have also told the players to avail this golden opportunity and forced their way into the Pakistan team,” he said.

“Its good that Rohail Nazir, the wicket-keeper batsman, has been included in this team and so he got another good opportunity to perform and make a place in Pakistan team. It’s a positive thing and we should look at it positively as he has a good chance to prove himself,” Aizaz said.

He said that every player will be given opportunities to showcase their talent.

“Effort will be made to give opportunities to everyone in order to express their talent,” Aizaz said.

“We have also held sessions for Yorkers and slow deliveries in this camp too and the more a player practices the more he gets confidence and accuracy and I am hopeful that in the coming series our crew will perform,” he said.

Aizaz lauded the PCB step to give chance to the PSL performers in the series against Afghanistan.