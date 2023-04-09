Fake teachers

The Sindh government’s decision to terminate 268 teachers for submitting fake degrees is a significant step towards ensuring the quality of education in the province. It is a positive development as it sends a strong message that the government is committed to ensuring that only qualified and competent teachers are allowed to teach in the province. Submitting fake degrees is a serious offense and undermines the integrity of the education system.
It not only impacts the quality of education but also erodes the trust of the public in the education system. Therefore, the government’s action is a step in the right direction towards restoring public confidence in the education system.
Urooj Waheed Khan
Karachi
