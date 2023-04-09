Unsustainable

Pakistan is facing a deepening economic crisis, worsened by the wastage of resources and high population growth rate. The government has been borrowing money to keep feeding its 231. 4 million people with the help of subsidies.
The government must take pragmatic steps to improve the economy and control the alarming population growth rate.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
