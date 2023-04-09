Three suspects killed in ‘police encounter’

Three suspected robbers were killed during an alleged encounter with police in North Karachi on Saturday.

Police said the encounter took place in North Karachi Sector 4 near Baba Morr within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station. According to police, some cops busy in snap checking signalled the suspects to stop, but they opened fire on the policemen and tried to escape.

The cops fired back, which killed all the three suspects. Their bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they were identified as Rasheed, alias Babu, son of Moinuddin, Zeeshan, alias Chhotu, son of Taj, and Owais, son of Riaz. Two .30 bore pistols, as many motorcycles and mobile phones were seized from their possession.