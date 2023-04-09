Wahab calls for full court bench to resolve Punjab polls controversy

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has demanded the formation of a full court bench to resolve the lingering controversy in the apex judiciary related to the issue of elections to the Punjab Assembly.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he said the formation of a full court bench as per Article 167 of the constitution had become inevitable to end the controversy.

He said the Supreme Court didn’t mean a single judge and all the 15 honourable judges should sit together and resolve the controversy related to the polls.

Barrister Wahab said the controversy couldn’t be resolved on the streets. He said a full court bench deciding the matter would increase the honour of the judiciary.

He said the judiciary should stay completely neutral as per the constitution in all the controversies related to politics.

The law adviser claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan didn’t have any political stake in the country. He lamented that Khan had decided to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after he was ousted from power.

He lamented that the apex judiciary was yet to decide on the judicial reference filed to review the case against the first democratically elected prime minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said political issues in the country should be resolved in an amicable manner through political means.

Barrister Wahab said that the consensus Constitution of 1973 had been adopted after many sacrifices, and the PPP had a special affinity for the constitution. He lamented that former PM Bhutto, who had given the Constitution of 1973, was later hanged.

He recalled that later former president Asif Ali Zardari had united all politicians to adopt the 18th Constitutional Amendment to resolve constitutional anomalies.