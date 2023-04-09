Woman survives fall from three-storey building’s roof

A video of a woman falling from a residential building’s roof in Mehmoodabad went viral on social media on Saturday.

The woman, 18-year-old Sonia, was living on rent with her husband and family members in the building. According to SHO Mehmoodabad Ejaz Pathan, Sonia was suffering from psychological problems and had gone to the roof with the intention of committing suicide.

In the video, a large number of people had gathered on the ground and were trying to prevent Sonia from taking the extreme step. However, she was seen throwing parts cement sheets from above. The SHO stated that Sonia did not jump but was sitting on the edge of the third floor roof, which collapsed due to her weight. She fell and got entangled in wires before hitting the ground. Luckily, she survived with a broken leg.

The woman said in her statement to the police that she did not remember how she reached the roof. She got married six months ago, and the police had recorded the statements of her and her family members. The police are investigating the incident.